PSA: The Game of Thrones Prequel Is Officially On Its Way To A Screen Near You

HBO has confirmed it has started to move forward on its Game of Thrones prequel!

According to EW, the network has begun casting for its eagerly anticipated series House of the Dragon.

So, for all you GoT fans out there, the new series is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, which is based around the history of House Targaryen and set 300 years before the events in GoT.

HBO has reportedly committed to 10 episodes of the series and while there are no official casting breakdowns available yet, many fans are suggesting the potential lead characters will be based on Martin's book. (duh)

Fire & Blood comprises 150 years and incorporates the rise and fall of many leaders in Westeros so, it's not clear which characters and time period will be the focus of the series yet either.

But sources told EW that the famed Dance of Dragons, the Targaryen Civil War that was occasionally referred to in GoT that ripped apart Westeros – will be revived at some point within in the series...

While other fans have speculated that the show could also be an American Horror Story-style anthology series, covering a vastly different time period in each season.

But, if there's one thing we have learnt between novels and their movie equivalent is that they tend to differentiate!

Either way, we are still keen to catch the new series House of the Dragon which is planned to hit screens sometime in 2022.

