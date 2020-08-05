PSA: That Godly Aussie Cake Book Is Coming Back So You Can Up Your Iso Baking Skills

Ever regretted not getting your mitts on a copy on this iconic Australian staple?

Well, do we have news for you.

The Women’s Weekly team have announced they’re officially releasing the Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book once again to celebrate its 40th birthday!

Bringing both a heartfelt amount of nostalgia and perfectly-terrible cakes to a whole new generation of Aussies.

Don't get us wrong, there are plenty of amazing cakes in this book, but honestly, the duck with a bill made out of chips was a thing from nightmares.

Exhibit A.

So, yes, for all you baking connoisseurs (or wannabes) this cult classic cake bible will be back on Aussie shelves at your local supermarket and newsagents from August 17!

It’ll set you back a very sweet $19.99, which is a small price to pay for these terrible yet somewhat satisfying bakes you can whip out in months or even years to come.

Until then please enjoy this list of worst to best bakes:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.