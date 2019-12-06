PSA: Perth's Favourite Gelato Store Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream Next Week

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Especially when it's free.

Gusto Gelato is celebrating its THIRD store opening in East Victoria Park next week with none other than dishing up free scoops of all 24 flavours to all customers.

Some of our favourite flavours include Cookie Monster, Chocolate Brownie, Stracciatella, Apple Pie, Sour Cherry, Coconut Milk and Mango Ripple.

*DROOL*

Hold on, it gets better.

Not only will there be limited edition flavours available just for the new store, there will also be mini treats like lemon meringue gelato pie and mini gelato cheesecake.

But the best part is that Gusto Gelato accommodates for all dietary requirements so they also offer a variety of vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options!

So mark your calendars people! The new store is opening at 845 Albany Highway on December 12 with free gelato from 3pm.

