PSA: Now You Can Have This Massive DIY Hot Pot Experience Delivered To Your Door

Since social distancing has kicked in we have seen an abundance of home delivery options pop up... but this one is a personal favourite!

NNQ has answered all our hot pot prayers and is now delivering these mammoth hot pots to your home!

The packs are $59.99 and feed up to three adults (depending on how hungry you all are!). There are also three choices of soup, so you can mix and match as you please.

Hot Pot Option 1: Prawns, sliced beef, tripe, fish fillet, squid, mussels, tomato, beansprouts, Kankong, Enoki mushroom, Elephant ear stem, egg noodle, broth and signature sauce.

Hot Pot Option 2: Includes rare beef, boneless chicken, beef ball, quail eggs, fish cake, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, Chinese cabbage, egg noodles, broth and signature sauce.

You can then add Tom Yum soup, Chicken broth or Laksa to your hot pot.

The best part?

They're currently doing free deliveries! Honestly, say no more! Order yours here.

