PSA: New Rihanna Is Dropping Today!

It's about time. Rihanna's fans have been going NUTS for the better part of a year (maybe more) asking the singer for new music and now, yes now, we're set to get some new Riri.

PartyNextDoor and Rihanna have a new track dropping TODAY called Believe It and below is a sneak peek.

We're ready for it. We're SO, SO ready for it!

The song is off Party's new album PartyMobile that also drops today. While the track list doesn't mention RiRi as a collab, it got us thinking, who else could be on there?

