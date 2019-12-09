PSA: Love Actually In Concert Is Coming To Adelaide This Weekend Only

Quite possibly the Christmas movies of ALL Christmas movies, it's a festive must and for the first time in Australia Love Actually will screen as a live event.

The Southern Cross Symphony Orchestra will perform while this iconic movie runs off a giant projector in Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 14 December at 7:30pm.

WE ARE SCREAMING!

Love Actually In Concert has become an annual event in the UK. The 2018 tour sold out across Britain, and two of the 2019 performances have already sold out in Melbourne.

As we said, this live screening offers a rather unique way to watch the film and is sure to get the Adelaide audience into the Christmas spirit.

So, what are you waiting for? Get in quick, we don't expect there will be many tickets left soon!

Tickets on sale here.

