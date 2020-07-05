PSA: Kanye Just Confirmed He's Running For President 2020

In classic Trump form, Kanye West has just dropped a major announcement via the Twittersphere.

He confirms he is running for President of the United States...

West announced the news to Twitter yesterday.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States,” the post reads, along with hashtag #2020VISION.

Some were beginning to wonder if his pledge at the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2015 would actually happen.

And since late last year, it looked like it might not happen at all, with West deciding to push his plans back to 2024.

After the year that 2020 has already been, we can't say much surprises us at this point.

But, to be fair it’s still not quite 'official' yet, with West’s name yet to appear on the Federal Election Commission.

It’s also fair to say that he hasn’t declared which political party he will run in yet, and with only four months until the election, political commentators in the US say it’s almost impossible for him to get his name on ballot papers in all 50 states.

Debatable, its freakin' Kanye. At this point anything is possible.

We don't know about you, but this tweet looks kinda legit to us! Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

