PSA: International Travel Could Be On The Cards This Year As Qantas Reopens Bookings

It looks like there might be a light at the end of the 2020 tunnel after all!

Qantas has officially reopened their international flight bookings with the earliest being March this year.

In an ambitious attempt to kickstart international travel again, the first available place Aussies can supposedly travel to will be New Zealand from March.

The next overseas destinations you can book will be from the 1st of July, 2021 with the destinations (so far) being London, the US, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“We continue to review and update our international schedule in response to the developing COVID-19 situation,” the airline said in a statement.

“Recently we have aligned the selling of our international services to reflect our expectation that international travel will begin to restart from July 2021.”

On top of all this, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has previously revealed that they will be doing a ‘no-jab, no-fly’ rule which of course, will mean if they want to fly again they're also expecting the vaccine will be in Australia.

But, despite the reopening of the airline's international bookings, the federal government has not yet indicated when overseas travel will resume... so either they know something we don't or they're bluffing.

Either way, if you want to get out of the country, you need to apply for an exemption, and IF you are accepted, you will still need to pay for your own 14 days of hotel quarantine upon return.​

As nice as it sounds spending two whole weeks alone in a hotel with restricted alcohol and food with the hefty price tag, we might pass on that.

