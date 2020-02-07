PSA: Here's Where You Can Snag Yourself Free Gelato This Weekend

Just when we thought we couldn't be any more excited for the weekend, we hear this.

FREE ice cream.

Honestly, enough said.

This Sunday, the 9th February, get on down to Bennett Springs smack bang on 3pm and you can score yourself one of 200 free ice creams that are being handed out at the Dazzle Fest.

There will also be 100 free coffees from Perk Up With Me if that's more your thang.

The dog-friendly festival will bring food trucks (including Grilled To The Mac) and local crafty types together to celebrate the opening of Dazzle Park.

Did we mention there’ll be a cuddly animal farm? and live music?

This new state-of-the-art park is the perfect place to meet, play and relax, and includes a custom-built market space for community events, lush landscaping and children’s play areas including a maze with a fort at its centre.

It will be a festival you won't want to miss, to check out the full event and what is on offer click here.

