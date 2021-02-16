PSA: Here's How You Can Snag Yourself A Free Coffee Today!

We know times have been tough, especially since COVID has made our relationship even harder with our baristas!

According to new research, 1 in 3 Australians believe kindness is the key to helping us feel connected once again, with nearly half (44%) having witnessed more random acts of kindness than ever before in their local communities over the last twelve months with coffee shops reportedly being at the front and centre for majority of these moments!

So, marking National Kindness Day the Campos Coffee Group have decided to shout up to 70,000 free coffees in their venues all around Australia!

It doesn't matter if you're a soy latte or full cream cappuccino kinda person, we know just how important getting your morning caffeine is and even better when you're not paying for it!

But, be quick, we can guarantee they've already given out a tonne of random cups of kindness this morning.

If you don't know where your nearest Campos Café is, all you have to do is just head here and you'll be able to find the nearest cup of kindness stat.

Enjoy that free caffeine, you deserve it and be nice, you have no reason not to! Happy National Kindness Day, people!

