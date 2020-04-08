For many, it's not really Easter unless you've scoffed your body weight in hot cross buns or chocolate in the lead-up.

A stack of local Perth venues are here to fix your cravings, self-isolation or otherwise, launching handy Easter treats all weekend long!

Jump on the phone or the web to make an order and within hours you'll be tucking into some handcrafted Easter goodies.

Roho Bure and Crunchbox have teamed up to bring us the ultimate Easter egg, with Crunchbox on the chocolate shell and mini eggs and Roho Bure filling them with their drool-worthy ice cream and caramel and chocolate ‘yolks’.

Billy van Creamy have created a hot cross bun ice cream special with free local home delivery!

Top Dup Donuts has done it again and have created not one but multiple eggs-llent flavours to choose from.

Get Chunky have whipped up a thiccck Easter cookie to suit any sweet tooth!

Spirals Cinnamon has really upped the ante with these mouth-watering scrolls.

So, what are you waiting for? Get yo ordering in now people!

