PSA: FRIENDS Has Been Turned Into A Musical & Yes, It’s Coming Down Under

This could quite easily be the musical of ALL musicals, we ain't kiddin' when we say that yes, your favourite 90s sitcom FRIENDS has been made into a musical and it’s actually on it’s way to Australia!

Just imagine a song dedicated to the famous words of David Schwimmer in the Pivot scene or just a dope remix of, 'How you doin?'

MIND. BLOWN.

Friends! The Musical Parody will see our six friends hanging out in their favourite coffee house in New York as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe are all involved in the parody performance (although sadly not their OG actors and actresses - queue tears) and the plot is said to follow the best moments from the show’s decade long run, recreating each moment through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

So, basically it sounds similar to the TV show itself, just with some added tunes and dance breaks! Honestly, we ain't complaining.

The only downside is that the show won't actually be in Oz until the second half of the year but tickets do go on sale from 9am your local time on February 7th, aka tomorrow!



Alright, enough said. To get your tickets click here!

Sydney

Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Performance Dates: 11-12 September

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: riversideparramatta.com.au or (02) 8839 3399

Brisbane

Venue: Tivoli Theatre, Fortitude Valley

Performance Dates: 7-8 August

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Melbourne

Venue: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne Performance Dates: 28–29 August

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 111 011

Adelaide

Venue: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre Performance Dates: 25-26 September

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: bass.net.au or 131 246

Perth

Venue: Regal Theatre

Performance Date: 3 October

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: ticketek.com.au or 132 849

