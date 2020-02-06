PSA: FRIENDS Has Been Turned Into A Musical & Yes, It’s Coming Down Under
This is not a drill!
NBC
This could quite easily be the musical of ALL musicals, we ain't kiddin' when we say that yes, your favourite 90s sitcom FRIENDS has been made into a musical and it’s actually on it’s way to Australia!
Just imagine a song dedicated to the famous words of David Schwimmer in the Pivot scene or just a dope remix of, 'How you doin?'
MIND. BLOWN.
Friends! The Musical Parody will see our six friends hanging out in their favourite coffee house in New York as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.
Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe are all involved in the parody performance (although sadly not their OG actors and actresses - queue tears) and the plot is said to follow the best moments from the show’s decade long run, recreating each moment through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
So, basically it sounds similar to the TV show itself, just with some added tunes and dance breaks! Honestly, we ain't complaining.
The only downside is that the show won't actually be in Oz until the second half of the year but tickets do go on sale from 9am your local time on February 7th, aka tomorrow!
Alright, enough said. To get your tickets click here!
Sydney
Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
Performance Dates: 11-12 September
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: riversideparramatta.com.au or (02) 8839 3399
Brisbane
Venue: Tivoli Theatre, Fortitude Valley
Performance Dates: 7-8 August
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
Melbourne
Venue: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne Performance Dates: 28–29 August
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 111 011
Adelaide
Venue: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre Performance Dates: 25-26 September
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: bass.net.au or 131 246
Perth
Venue: Regal Theatre
Performance Date: 3 October
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketek.com.au or 132 849
Lime Cordial's Drunken Deal With Tones & I
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.