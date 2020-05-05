PSA: Daniel Radcliffe Has Blessed Us With A Reading Of ‘Harry Potter’

"To Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived"

Harry Potter At Home

Harry Potter has been one of the best comforts to us while social-distancing, whether you’re reading all the books again or watching the movies with the rest of the world, our favourite magical series is always there to cheer us up.

In yet another case of this, today the new Harry Potter At Home website announced it would be releasing readings of all seventeen chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The exciting part? The readings will be carried out by a string of famous faces!

In a teaser for what’s to come, we see the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Dakota Fanning, David Beckham, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and of course, Stephen Fry reading JK Rowling’s career-changing book.

But it looks like they’ve saved the best til FIRST, because Daniel Radcliffe, Mr Harry Potter himself, has kicked us off with Chapter One: The Boy Who Lived. 

You can watch Daniel’s reading HERE! 

This is just too perfect!

All is well!

Entertainment News Team

14 hours ago

