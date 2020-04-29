PSA: Custard Stuffed Golden Gaytime Croissants Exist & Yes They Deliver

Just when you thought you were full to the brim with chocolate eggs, we see this...

Adelaide's favourite, Jenny's Bakery, has brought back their signature Golden Gaytime Stuffed Croissants to fill all your working from home desires.

The croissant is filled with caramel custard, dipped in milk Belgium chocolate and topped with the bakery’s iconic Golden Gaytime crumb.

We are actually, drooling.

Unfortunately, these baby's arent back forever and will only be available until Saturday, May 9.

Order yours here now before they're gone!

