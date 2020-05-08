PSA: Crumpet Toast Has Made A Comeback!

GUESS WHAT! Tip Top have re-launched the iconic crumpet toast.

We haven't seen it on shelves for 10 years and now it's made its comeback!

A few days before it hit supermarket shelves, the company teased that they had a big and toasty surprise. We could barely contain our excitement!

So, what is it? Crumpet toast is a bit more bread-like than a regular crumpet, but it tastes similar.

Apparently it's hard to get your hands on, so if you see it, be sure to grab it while it's there! Pls drop some off for us too. THANKS!

