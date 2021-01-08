FYI: Chris Pratt Just Landed In Aus But Unfortunately He'll Be Unattainable For 14 Days While Quarantining

When we say Thor aka Chris Hemsworth can move mountains, we mean, he can make all his co-stars come Down Under in order to film the next Marvel movie.

While COVID has either delayed or completely pulled the plug for a lot of things, it looks like it hasn't stopped the production of Thor: Love and Thunder the next Marvel movie (yet).

Photos from DailyMail show Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt aka Peter Quill / Star-Lord and co-stars, Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) all snapped together hopping off a private jet from Los Angeles and heading straight into Sydney's hotel quarantine.

Assuming they're spending the next 14 days in hotel quarantine like the good samaritans they are, before heading off into the Aussie bush somewhere to film.

A day before their arrival to Aus, Chris Pratt accidentally spilt the tea saying that he will be visiting Australia and starring in Thor alongside, of course, Byron Bay-based daddy, Chris Hemsworth during an interview with co-star Spiderman aka Tom Holland on Instagram live.

"I'm excited to go to a country that took the lockdown very seriously and eradicated the disease and now they're fully up and back to normal," he said.

"That'll be so good there and to go to like a restaurant," he continued.

EEEPPP.

Of course, you can't have a Thor movie without the beloved, Natalie Portman, and if you didn't already know, has also been pictured living (or hiding?) in Sydney this whole time!

So, it looks like Aus just snapped up a few more celebs in the first week of 2021.

We cannot wait to see who else might make the move down under, we know Zac Efron just listed his LA home for sale and Sacha Baron-Cohen and his partner, Isla Fisher, have also made the big move here with their kids too!

You know what they say about once you go down under; you don't go back!

