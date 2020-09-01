Channing Tatum Dressed As A Fairy Reading A Kids Book Is Here To Bless The Rest Of 2020

If there was ever a light at the end of the tunnel, this is what we'd imagine it would look like.

Channing Tatum pretty much naked, in fairy wings, surrounded by only plush toys and sparkles...

Oh, and did we mention, holding a children's book? A children's book he wrote for his 7-year-old daughter during quarantine?

Honestly, what can't this man do?

If you weren't already clucky just watching him in Magic Mike, this beautiful (and we believe single) specimen has gone and posted on Instagram to add a little razzle-dazzle to the rest of your 2020.

Channing wrote: “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

Unfortunately, the book won't be available until the 4th of May, 2021... talk about a tease.

But until then, we aren't totally mad that we can still enjoy this visual of daddy Tatum dressed as a fairy. #realmenwearsparkles

