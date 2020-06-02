PSA: Carole Baskin's Just Successfully Sued Joe Exotic & Now Has Control Of His Zoo

Carole Baskin will soon take control of the zoo formerly operated by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as the centre of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King, "Joe Exotic".

A federal judge has officially ruled that Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corp will take over the 16,439-acre Oklahoma property that was heavily featured in the Netflix series.

The current owners have 120 days to vacate Greater Wynnewood Development Group, a.k.a. Tiger King Park.

All animals must be taken off the 16-acre property with portable buildings on the property and vehicles must be given over to Big Cat Rescue.

The title of the zoo land is also ordered to be transferred.

Baskin was awarded the properties after the Judge found they were fraudulently transferred by Exotic to his mother to avoid paying her a $1 million settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

So, in a wild turn of events, Baskin has successfully sued Exotic (a.k.a. Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) for trademark infringement and as a result, robbed him of his zoo.

Wonder who's gonna break the news to him in jail.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.