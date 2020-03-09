PSA: Butt Boosting Masks Exist So You Can Finally Forget That Gym Membership

We have officially found the skincare product we have all been missing, and yes, it smooths, tones and perks up that tooshie without having to break a sweat or even leave the house for that matter.

The skincare gods at Aceology have created a range of GOLD butt masks cause the skin on our booty deserves the same treatment as the rest of our body.

For optimal results, they suggest that you use the masks weekly, to leave them on for around 20-30 minutes and to give your booty a lil extra love, massage in the remaining excess serum into your toosh.

Our poor booties really do cop it, technically the average person does spend over than 18 years of their adult life sitting...I mean, who woulda thought?

So, we really need to give back to our booti-ful butts we really don't give them enough credit!

