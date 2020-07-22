PSA: Big Brother Is Already Looking For New Housemates For 2021

Just when you thought it was all over, Big Brother says they're already looking for next season's housemates!

So, here's what we know so far.

It's a bloody extensive process with tonnes of questions and rules like, 'How would your close friends describe you?' *cries inaudibly*

Or this one, 'Do you have any phobias or fears?', I think we can all agree we know what that one will be about if you actually get on the show so we suggest you answer carefully...

But, if you're ready to sign your life away and have a competitive flare this is what you need to know first:

You must be 18 years of age or over by 22nd June 2020

You must be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident.

You must be available for one (possibly two) days between 17th of August and 6th of September 2020 for a potential audition with producers.

You must be available for approx. 10-12 weeks for the shoot. At this stage, shooting will take place between October - December 2020

So, if you check all those boxes and want to have a chance at being seen on the big screen (and win some dosh) here's the link you need here.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday (Sydney/Eastern Standard Time), 14th August 2020, so make sure you get your application in before then!

