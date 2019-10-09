PSA: Beyonce Has Filmed A New Music Video

Prepare the bey-hive, have the honey at the ready, the Queen B Beyoncé has reportedly just wrapped shooting a new music video.

Ok, so here are the very possibly not correct facts about what we know so far. The video is apparently very dance/choreography heavy. Think Normani's new hit 'Motivation'.

Beyoncé has previously said she's a fan of Normani and it seems as though she may have taken some inspiration from the former Fifth Harmony member's new video.

Secondly is that Jay Z apparently makes a cameo AND that there is a steamy romance scene between the pair!

All we can say is THIS TIME when Bey drops a surprise album, our bodies will be ready.

