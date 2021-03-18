PSA: Barkuterie Boards Are The New DIY Platters To Bring On Your Next Doggy Date!

We've seen everything from pancake platters to haunted charcuterie chalets to the new COVID safe jarcuterie boards pop up as creative ways to revamp your next party platter.

But as it turns out, we've missed the board of all boards!

The barkuterie boards are for the forgotten fur babies of the world and they are the next to-go platter taking over boujee pet owners' worlds.

They ALMOST look good enough to eat, but obviously, they're not hooman friendly (unless you're into that sorta thing?) but we can guarantee these barking-mad boards will keep your fur baby's eyes off your designer board and on theirs instead.

Oh yes, and you best believe, we also discovered there is some dog-friendly vino in there to!

So, it doesn't matter if you're planning on having the paw-fect date night, puppy party or just a night in with your good-est fur-iend, we've found all the inspo you need for your own DIY barkuterie board to please even the fussiest of pooches!

