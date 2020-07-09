PSA: Bali Is Reopening To Tourists So You Can Finally Kick Back In A Villa Again

Bali is pretty much a right of passage for any Australian so you best believe when we heard that they're finally welcoming tourist back we will be booking flights ASAP.

After a three-month virus lockdown, Bali has officially said that foreign arrivals can resume in September.

Pending the current nature of the pandemic of course.

The local government began lifting the limits on Thursday, but tourists will face stringent rules in hotels, restaurants and on beaches, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said.

Koster told a news conference ahead of the reopening the island will gradually reopen shuttered places to locals and the foreigners stranded there during the outbreak.

The island will open to Indonesians from other parts of the country on July 31 and new foreign arrivals on September 11.

Tourism is the main source of income for the island that is mainly Hindu in the mostly Muslim archipelago nation.

Bali has recorded more than 1900 cases of COVID-19, including 25 deaths. Indonesia has confirmed more than 68,000 cases and 3359 fatalities, the most in Southeast Asia.

It is worth noting that currently Australia's international travelling policies haven't yet changed and you will still need to quarantine for 14 days among other requirements, but we remain hopeful by September we should be on track!

