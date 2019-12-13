PSA: Australia Is About To Have It's Hottest Day In History Next Week

Australia could experience its hottest day on record next week as a result of the hot air mass building in Western Australia which is set to make its way east.

As Perth is currently enduring an abnormal heatwave for December, with the city expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the next four consecutive days until Sunday.

Australia's current highest recorded temperature is 50.7C which was in Oodnadatta in SA but this could fall as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned that as a cool change sweeps in for Perth on Monday, the blistering heat will travel interstate.

"We're expecting some incredibly warm conditions as we head into next week, potentially record-breaking for a number of areas across southern Australia over the next seven days or so," BOM meteorologist Diana Eadie said.

"We will potentially see the hottest day on record across all of Australia."

Adelaide and Canberra are expecting temperatures near the 40C mark next week, but the hottest parts of the country will be further inland.

The heat is expected to hit SA first, then throughout the remainder of next week, it will extend further east over Victoria, New South Wales and then into the southern parts of Northern Territory and parts of Queensland.

AKA nowhere is safe!

The Health Department has activated its heatwave hazard plan and is liaising with various agencies, hospitals, businesses, infrastructure providers and sporting clubs to minimise the risks of heat to the public.

