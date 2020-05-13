PSA: Aussie Police Are Auctioning Off Confiscated High-End Jewellery For Cheap!

Yes, you can finally afford that Cartier bracelet you've been dreaming of!

Now until the 17th May, consumers will be able to purchase Australian Federal Police recovered Fine Jewellery and Swiss Watches through an online auction for potentially 70% -80% less than its retail value.

Yes, this means these expensive high-end products have participated in an actual crime.

There is over $1m worth of stock, representing over 250 items with the most sought after item being the 18ct rose gold Cartier love bangle, including a Cartier box which new would sell for approximately $15,200.00 but the auction estimates are between $4-$6k!

Other big brands include Bvlgari, Tiffany, Rolex, Emporio Armani, Breitling and Hublot with proceeds from the online auction will going towards the Commonwealth of Australia.

And no don't worry about being thrown in jail after getting your grubby mitts on these bad boys (literally), all items have been authenticated and cleaned by expert gemmologists and diamond graders.

The best part?

They're actually throwing in free shipping Australia wide.

The auction is being conducted online only, for obvious reasons, so any interested buyers can register and participate online here!

And may the odds be ever in your favour.

For more info tune in below!

