PSA: Applications For The Bachelor 2021 Are Now Open & There's A New Mansion!

Have no fear Bachie fans, Osher Günsberg will be at the new mansion!

After we found out this season of The Bachelorette would consist of two sisters looking for love, who knows what curve ball the producers will have in store for us on the next season of The Bachelor 2021.

But what we do know is that apparently, according to Network 10 there will be a new Bachie mansion!

So, if you are looking for love and wouldn't mind waiting 12 weeks of filming to find out if someone loves you back, they are casting now for season nine here!

The application also outlines that they're looking for both, single men and women so, assuming that means they also haven't yet locked in a bachelor(s) yet!

Honestly, who else can't believe we are already up to season nine of The Bachelor Australia?? Nope. Just us??

Well, until we find out more, stay tuned people, our next Bachelor(s) could be just around the corner!

