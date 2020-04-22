PSA: An Iso Wine Tour Is Happening This Weekend

While the bars might be shut, that doesn't mean you can't sit back and enjoy a nice glass of vino!

Perth's favourite boozy tour groups, Hidden deTours have a new Isolation Libation Tour which is set to kick off this Saturday 25 April.

While their bus and walking tours are on hold, they thought they’d bring the makers to us from the comfort of our own homes!

The tour will begin at 1 pm and over 3.5 hours you’ll visit seven wineries including Tonon Vineyard and Winery, Fairbrossen, Carldenn Homestead Winery, Plume Estate Vineyard, Myattsfield, Hainault Vineyard and La Fattoria.

Check out the event here for all the details and how to order from each vineyard, you’ll be pleased to see a few of them are offering discounts too!

If wine isn't your thing, they are also doing an ISO Gin Tour (Saturday 2 May) and the ISO Craft Beer Tour (Saturday 9 May) with the breweries.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.