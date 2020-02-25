PSA: An Insanely Instagrammable Pop-Up Experience Is Coming To Sydney!

Sydney is the latest city getting a chance to experience 'Happy Place', a pop-up experience “designed to create a special place filled with smiles and laughter for all” as described by its founder Jared Paul.

All those thirsty for a new pic for the gram, will find plenty of opportunities at Happy Place, with themed rooms designed to bring you joy and happiness. Some have even described Happy Place as the “most Instagrammable place imaginable” and we can see why.

There are various rooms to experience, and while we don’t have confirmation of all the rooms coming, we can look to some of the ones previously on offer to see what might be available.

There’s a room where you blow out candles on a giant birthday cake, a room where you jump into a pot of gold filled with 25,000 coins with smiley faces on them and even one containing the “world’s largest confetti dome” which rains down half a million pieces of confetti on those who visit.

Even the food on offer will be worthy of taking a snap, with a Rainbow Grilled Cheese one of the offerings.

This is the first time we’ve seen Happy Place in Australia, with a couple of locations previously opened in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Philadelphia.

On the prospect of bringing the experience outside of the United States for the first time, Paul had this to say, “after seeing the joy it brought people in America, we knew the experience was something special. Since then, we have made it our mission to inspire more smiles and laughter by providing a momentary escape, but we never dreamed we’d be able to bring a little bit of happiness all the way to Australia.”

Happy Place will be open on the rooftop of Broadway Sydney from March 6th to May 3rd. For any more information or to get yourself tickets, you can head to the Happy Place website.

