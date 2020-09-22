Adelaide Just Got Its Own Dog Hotel So We Know Where We're Booking Our Next Stay-cation

Honestly, what a pawfect addition to the new hotel!

The new Oval Hotel at Adelaide Oval is set to be a major attraction, and no, we aren't just talking about their beautiful decor and views.

Open to the public from Friday the 25th September, you can try to catch an adorable snap with the hotel's soon-to-be residential puppy!

Charli is a 15 week old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who LOVES new people.

She is the perfect blend of snuggles, cuddles and everything adorable! She brings that extra touch of comfort to the hotel, so it's literally like a home away from home whenever you visit.

The Room's Division Manager, Mieke Sellers, spoke to Adelaide's Bec, Cosi, Lehmo about everything you need to know about the new hotel puppy!

Find out where you can meet her below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!