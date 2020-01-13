PSA: Adelaide Is About To Get A Second Sephora Store

After what felt like a much-anticipated wait for the first Sephora store EVER in Adelaide, we now bring you the jolly good news of a second store opening!

We're not screaming, you're screaming.

According to Glam Adelaide, Rundle Mall's Sephora shop will now have a sister store with the beauty label expecting to expand to Westfield Marion.

Whilst a date hasn’t been provided yet, we have no doubts that there’ll be just as much hype around for the second opening, cause who doesn't need more variety of makeup!

Stay tuned for more info.

