A Virtual Wine Tasting Class Is Happening & Yes, They Deliver To Your Door

Just because you have to stay home, doesn't mean you have to miss out on fabulous wine!

Known for its exquisite wine tasting programs, the Wine Academy has officially gone digital.

On Thursday 9 April at 6pm (Adelaide time) Wine Academy will be hosting a virtual masterclass in Shiraz, finishing with a taste-off between Shiraz from the Barossa and Hunter Valley.

Tickets start from just $5 and you have the choice of BYO (the perfect opportunity to open that special bottle) or you can opt-in for a bundle to be delivered!

The two options available will be:

Weekday Winners – $45 (+ delivery) – 1 bottle each of Sons of Eden Marschall Barossa Valley Shiraz and First Creek Hunter Valley Shiraz

Spoil Yourself – $100 (includes Adelaide metro delivery) – 1 bottle each of John Duval Entity Barossa Valley Shiraz and Brokenwood Hunter Valley Shiraz

The great thing is that anyone across Australia (or the world) can join in and there is something for everyone!

For more information and tickets, click here.

