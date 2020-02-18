PSA: A Pancake Platter With Bottomless Mimosa's Exists For Just $49

Honestly, what more could you want on a lazy Saturday or Sunday morning? We'll wait.

Thanks to the legends at The Aviary, you are now able to snag yourself the ultimate pancake grazing board with bottomless mimosas for just $49.

Need we say more?

The package is meant to be shared between you and three friends (but that is just a recommendation)

There are three different pancake boards you can choose from; the first is the Simply Done, which comes with either smoked middle bacon and Canadian Maple syrup or candied zest sugar, lemon curd and citrus syrup.

Then there is the Sweet Tooth, which features either a delectable blueberry and hibiscus compote, toasted almonds and vanilla bean ice cream, or you can caramelise it with dulce de leche, caramelised white chocolate (drool) as well as salted caramel ice cream.

If neither of those float your boat, the Aviary Savoury might just do it.

Choose between Asian style fried chicken, coconut and pandan pancakes with mint, honey and tamarind glaze or sweet potato masala dose, baby spinach, yoghurt and cucumber raita.

If that wasn’t enough choice for you, you’ll be pleased to hear you also get to choose between pineapple, orange, grapefruit and blood orange mimosas and bellinis.

It will be happening every Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 12pm and will set you back $49pp which is an absolute bargain.

If you want to up the ante you can opt for the $60pp which gets you an all-access pass to sit back and relax with a luxurious day bed and personal waiter!

Alright, you know where you can find us this weekend!

