PSA: A Mouth-Watering Espresso Martini Festival Is Coming To Adelaide

This is one event we have all been waiting for!

After a very successful first event in October last year, The Espresso Martini Festival is returning to Adelaide Saturday 25th July.

Located once again at Lion Arts Factory, the festival will be kicking off from 4pm until 7pm with three mouth-watering spin-off espresso themed cocktails.

The classic Espresso Martini will, of course, be on the menu, as will a Salted Caramel Martini, with the event to also feature the long-awaited return of the Golden Gaytime Martini.

Entry will only set you back a mere $15.00, with guests receiving their first Espresso Martini free on arrival!

For more information and tickets, click here.

