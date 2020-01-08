PSA: A Krispy Kreme Burger Now Exists And We Are Screaming

Welcome to greasy, cheesy and deliciously sweet burger heaven. These culinary legends have somehow combined two of our favourite things into one.

Beefcakes & Shakes have brought us the Krispy Kreme Burger.

The burger features maple bacon, two smashed patties, American cheese and siracha sauce, all between two Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Who doesn't love a good salty and sweet combo?

But be warned, the unique burger will only be available from now until the end of Janurary!

So what are you waiting for? Get on down to Beefcakes & Shakes at 567 Grange Rd, Grange and get yours now.

