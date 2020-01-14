PSA: A Golden Gaytime And Violet Crumble Donut Exists And It Is Legit Heaven

Just when you thought you have seen it all, this local bakery has combined three of our favourite snacks into one.

Ingle Farm Bakery has combined the iconic Aussie deliciousness of Golden Gaytime And Violet Crumble flavour into one doughnut.

Technically, their Golden Gaytime doughnuts have been on offer since 2018, but this is a new design of the sweet treat.

The heavenly doughnuts are filled with either fresh cream, vanilla custard, or caramel cream, then dipped in Millionaire’s caramel, and dipped again in the Golden Gaytime/Violet Crumble crumb.

*Clean up in aisle three we have a major drool puddle*

And there’s also a vegan version, which is filled with caramel/coconut cream and features chocolate fondant for those who need it.

The doughnuts will only be available for a limited time, so we suggest you get in quick before these bad boys disappear for good!

