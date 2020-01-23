PSA: A Cat And Coffee Concert Is Coming To Perth For One Weekend Only

Yes, you read that right. There is a legit coffee and cat festival coming to Perth and we are as curious as, well, a cat.

Pun intended.

Australian Baroque is partnering with cat havens across Perth to bring kittens, coffee and some of Perth's best musicians together for a purrrfect paawty.

The Cat Concerts are part of Fringe World Festival's Subilicious for one weekend only, Friday 31 January and Saturday 1 February, 2pm and 3:15pm.

So, whether you want to view it as a concert with the added bonus of kitty cuddles or as some out-of-this-world cat concert, either way, this will be an experience you won't want to miss!

There are four concerts across two days at The Gallery at Subiaco Arts Centre so get yourself a ticket and you might just walk away with a fluffy new family member! (or two)

For more information and tickets, click here.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.