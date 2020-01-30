PSA: A Blue Eggs And Ham Dish Exists And We Are Obsessed!

Stop right now, this is not a drill some maniac has actually created a twisted knock off of Dr. Seuss's green eggs and ham!

As a part of their new menu, Mekko Market & Cafe Adelaide have created this, um, delicious yet, uncanny dish.

It is a pulled pork benny with blue hollandaise sauce.

And no, it is not blue from dye, the blue comes from blueberries! Which adds a slightly sweet tang to spice up your not so average eggs benny.

We don't know how long this bad boy will on sale for but all we can say is that you need to get in and try it before it's gone!

