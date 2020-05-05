PSA: 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower & Last Supermoon For The Year Is Happening All Over Australia Tonight!

While there might not be a whole lot going on in our social lives right now, this new activity is the perfect excuse to snuggle up and stay up late in your own backyard!

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is set to light up the heavens from May 5-6, peaking on Tuesday night in the Southern Hemisphere — a true highlight of the cosmic calendar.

This year the shower will peak on the morning of May 6 between 2AM and 5AM...

But, if you sleep in or the weather isn't great, you can still see meteors a day or so before or after!

Then just a day later on May 7, lunar buffs can look forward to a 'super flower moon', marking the fourth and final super moon of the year.

The number of meteors you'll see depends upon where you live in Australia.

You will see slightly more meteors per hour the further west you live because the radiant point is higher in the sky before sunrise.

You don’t need a telescope or binoculars, there should be up to 50 shooting stars an hour visible to the naked eye!

So, what are you waiting for? Get the rugs and pillows ready for a night you won't forget!

