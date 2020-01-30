PSA: 117 New Emojis Are About To Hit Our Phones And We Are Obsessed!

Honestly, it's about damn time.

The official emojipedia has announced that in the year 2020 we will be blessed with 117 new little pictures to help people hopefully better express what they really mean, cause you know, new year, new me, so why not new emojis?

The new 13.0 Emoji set will see a higher level of inclusion, subtle ways of throwing shade, and the beloved ‘ma che vuoi’ gesture known as ‘The Italian Hand’.

Although, we probably won't see these bad boys until the second half of the year, we do have a sneaky preview of what's to come here.

But here are some of my personal faves: cockroach, bubble tea, a thong, a boomerang and a smiling face with a single life-crushing tear.

Plus, many more random and useless ones which no one will ever use.

The knowledgeable ones at the Emojipeda suspect that these emojis will probably be rolled out on Android devices from August, and then eventually hit iPhones and other iOS/Apple devices from October.

Lowkey, we are semi mad there isn't a baby Yoda in there but, maybe we can all revolt and get one on the way before this new batch hits our phones.

Post Malone's Tattoo Artist Reveals The Music He Listens To While Getting Inked

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.