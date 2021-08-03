Property Prices on the Border Continue to Rise

The Border’s housing market remains red hot as prices continue to increase.

While the growth in house and unit prices is starting to cool a little elsewhere around the country - that's not the case here.

Median prices jumped 2.1% to $340,000 during the month of July.

Eliza Owen from Core Logic says regional New South Wales remains strong when compared to Sydney.

“Over the year regional New South Wales dwelling values have increased 23%, which includes a 24% uplift in house values and an 18% uplift in units, so that’s overall higher than what we’ve seen across the Sydney market where the dwelling value increase was 18%.”

It’s predicted that restrictions and cross-border difficulties could have sparked the prices, with vendors holding off listing their properties until restrictions ease, but the demand for properties hasn’t ceased.

The entirety of the country is facing the fastest property price growth in 17 years.

