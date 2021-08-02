Proof Of Covid Vaccination Could Be A Condition Of Entry At Some Venues Soon

National Cabinet is considering allowing venues like pubs, hairdressers and sports stadiums the right to ask patrons to show proof of covid vaccination as a condition of entry.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisson has stressed that it is currently illegal to ask for proof of vaccination. Business owners are not allowed to put restrictions in place until any future reforms are enacted.

However, talking on Adelaide’s 5AA Radio, the PM revealed it is a live option that the national cabinet is considering.

"State governments can put those in place. Phase B of the plan is all about ensuring that those who have been vaccinated do get exempted from restrictions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Canberra has confirmed that close to 12.4 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been put in arms nationwide.

