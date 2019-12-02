Prohibited Burning Period Brought Forward

Due to hot and dry weather

Article heading image for Prohibited Burning Period Brought Forward

The Prohibited Burning Period in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River has been brought forward by several weeks and is now officially in place. 

Chief Bushfire Control Officer, David Holland said the decision was made based on unfavourable weather forecasts and dry conditions.

This means, moving forward from now, no fires can be lit in the open air. 

For more information about fire requirements during the prohibited period refer to the Firebreak Notice and Bushfire Information 2019-20 at www.amrshire.wa.gov.au

WA Content Team

2 December 2019

