Production Of Emily In Paris Season 2 Has Been Announced In The "Frenchest" Way Possible!

It's baaaack! Emily In Paris fans, this one is for you - the show is officially in production for season 2!

The Netflix show that had us hooked last year is coming back for its much-anticipated second season and they have announced it in the "Frenchest" way possible!

Lily Collins (Emily) posted the announcement on Instagram:

It looks like all the cast members from season 1 are back too! So that means Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery are back on deck.

Not only that, but the new season will be set in Paris, as well as St Tropez.

Lily released a statement on bringing Emily to life for season 2, "It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh. "Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me.

I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."

Emily In Paris reached 58 million households in its first 28 days, so there's no surprise it's coming back for another season.

