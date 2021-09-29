Pro-Surfer Has Close Encounter With Great White Off Central Coast

A pro Australian surfer has had a very close encounter with a large Great White Shark just off the Central Coast.

40-year-old pro-surfer Amee Donohoe had a run in with a Great White Shark while out for a surf at Macmasters Point.

While sitting on her board waiting for the next set to roll in, Donohoe watched a massive Great White Shark launch itself out of the water less than a metre from where she was floating.

The shark appeared seemingly out of nowhere between herself and local surfer Steve while they were floating off Macmasters Point.

The two surfers paddled frantically to a nearby pile of barnacle covered rocks where they jumped off their boards and scarpered up the rocks as fast as they could.

The ordeal resulted in deep cuts to Amee's feet which means she will be out of the surf for a week or more.

