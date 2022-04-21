Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Have Revealed The Name Of Their Baby Girl!

We have a name! TMZ have obtained the birth certificate for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl, revealing her name.

Their daughter, who was born via surrogate earlier this year, is named Malti Marie.

The name is said to be of Sanskrit, Indian origin and means "fragrant flower" or "moonlight".

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018, with a Christian American-meets-Hindu Indian wedding in Jodhpur.

A Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father, pastor Paul Kevin Jonas, with stunning pre-wedding traditions carried out beforehand featuring music and mehendi body art.

We absolutely love the name and are so happy for the family of 3!

