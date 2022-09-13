Princess Royal Escorts The Queen’s Coffin Back Home To Buckingham Palace

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace as her final journey continues.

Accompanying the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to London overnight, Princess Anne thanked those who had offered their condolences for the loss of her mother.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," she said in a statement.

"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting." - Princess Anne

As the hearse made its way through London crowds gathered outside the palace cheering “God save the Queen!”.

A procession will then take the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where the Monarch will lie in state for four days, at which point hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects.

