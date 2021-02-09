Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksband Have Welcomed Their First Baby!

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has given birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksband!

The happy news was announced this morning, with the Palace confirming "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.”

The baby boy becomes “the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh."

The Palace has also assured that both Her Royal Highness and her baby are doing well.

Royal fans will be delighted to see that Princess Eugenie has shared this sweet little snap of the new bub on Instagram:

Congratulations Eugenie and Jack!

