Princess Eugenie Has Revealed The Name Of Her Son!

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have announced the name of their son!

The couple welcomed their first child this month with the Palace confirming, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.”

The baby boy becomes “the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh."

Now, you're probably wondering what they've named him! Find out here:

Want some goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.