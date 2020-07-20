Princess Beatrice Is Glowing On Her Wedding Day In The Queen's Remodelled Dress And Tiara

When news broke that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Friday 17th July, we couldn't wait to catch a glimpse of the royal nuptials, and they did not disappoint!

On the Royal Family's official Instagram account, it was revealed that the bride wore "a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen".

The tiara was worn by The Queen on her wedding day in 1947, while the dress was worn at the world premiere of 'Lawrence Of Arabia' at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square in December 1962.

^ Something borrowed

According to Vogue, The Queen’s long-term dressmaker, Angela Kelly, and designer Stewart Parvin remodelled the gown for the Princess.



Image: Metro

A statement by the Palace read, "The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

With social distancing rules being followed at the celebration, one picture shows the happy couple standing a few metres from Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.