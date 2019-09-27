Princess Beatrice Has Announced Her Engagement & The Couple Photos Are Too Cute!

Last night, Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

Beatrice - the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - announced the happy news on Twitter, posting this statement:

Tearful mama Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram to share her joy:



“I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law. @princesseugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close. Beatrice and Edo wanted her to capture this special moment.

“The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman.”

Of course, Beatrice’s little sister, Princess Eugenie, was right there by her side, snapping up these cute pics of the happy couple!

“Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The engagement ring was designed by British jeweller Shaun Leane, a favourite of Meghan Markle.

“I am so honoured Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives,” he said in a statement after the news broke.

“The main diamond is 2.5 karats. The baguette diamonds on the side are .75 karats. They are from Botswana and ethically sourced.”

